Deputies find snakes, alligators, other reptiles in Raleigh home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies found dangerous and illegal reptiles in a home in Raleigh on Sunday.

A pair of rattle snakes, two alligators and a Gila monster were found in a home on East Hunters Glen.

Deputies were responding to a domestic violence call at the home when they made the discovery.

Investigators say Roberto Collins punched his girlfriend after throwing a laundry basket at her and her 6-year-old daughter, because she told him she was leaving him.

The victims ran outside while Collins went to the backyard, and allegedly fired his gun several times in an unknown direction. Deputies heard the last shot, circled the home, and took him in without incident.

When deputies made it into the backyard, they found two dead dogs in the yard, along with four that were alive but in bad shape.

Once in the house, deputies saw the illegal reptiles and discovered terrible living conditions. Feces and trash were found throughout the house.

Memphis Animal Services seized the dogs, while the zoo took the dangerous reptiles.

The incident has left Collins with a long list of charges.