Tannehill and the Titans torch the Raiders

Posted 10:12 pm, December 8, 2019, by

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates after scoring a 2-point conversion against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 35-32. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Ryan Tannehill threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns, Derrick Henry ran for two scores and the Tennessee Titans won their fourth straight game by beating the Oakland Raiders 42-21. The Titans bounced back from a deflected interception on the opening drive to score TDs on five of their next seven possessions to improve to 6-1 with Tannehill as the starting quarterback. The win moved them into a tie for first place in the AFC South with Houston. The teams are set to meet twice in the final three weeks.

