Police: One man injured in northeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has been injured in a shooting in northeast Memphis.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Woods Edge Drive in the Tanglewood Apartments.

Officers responded to the scene some after after noon.

Police say one man was shot and transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man wearing a grey pullover and blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.