Police: Child killed in Westwood shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a shooting that has left a child dead.

Police say the shooting happened in the 300 block of Delta Road at around 5:36 p.m. Sunday evening.

The fire department says a 4-year-old boy was shot and transported to the hospital.

Police say the child was transported in extremely critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Memphis police say that one person is detained at this time, and that the cause of the shooting is being investigated.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.