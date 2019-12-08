× Police: One dead after drive-by shooting in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in East Memphis early Sunday, police said.

The victim was found at 3 a.m. in the 2700 block of Venetian Causeway in the Eden at Watersedge apartments in Parkway Village.

Police said the shooting happened earlier at 1022 S. Shady Grove Road, the address of an Embassy Suites hotel at Shady Grove and Poplar Avenue.

Police said the victim was visiting that hotel when someone in a white Mercedes with tinted windows fired shots. The victim later died from his injuries.

They asked anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH w/ tips.