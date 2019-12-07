× Woman shot in North Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is fighting for life in the hospital after multiple shots rang out in a North Memphis neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers were at the scene around 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of Lagrange Avenue. After multiple shots were reportedly fired, a woman was struck.

The woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said the suspects are two black men. One suspect had dreadlocks, a medium complexion and a black hoodie.

Police were not able to give a description of the second suspect.

People in the neighborhood told WREG that children were in the area at the time of the shooting, but no child was hit.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG is on the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.