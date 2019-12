× Western Kentucky hand Razorbacks first loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Taveion Hollingsworth scored 23 points and had a dunk in the final seconds to put the finishing touches on Western Kentucky’s 86-79 overtime win over previously unbeaten Arkansas. The Hilltoppers pulled away in the extended period as Arkansas made just 2-of-7 shots from the field in the final five minutes. The Razorbacks entered the night receiving votes in the last top 25 poll.