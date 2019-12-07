× St. Jude Marathon takes off in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual St. Jude Memphis Marathon kicked of Saturday morning for 26.2 miles through downtown and Midtown.

There was also a half marathon and smaller races. Crowds lined some streets to cheer runners on.

There was one mishap, police said. At 10:48 a.m., a man in his 20s drove his Kia through a traffic control point at Madison and Orleans. Bartlett Police detained him at Madison and Manassas.

The race hosted 26,000 runners from 17 foreign countries, 40,000 spectators and 900 patient families, and will raise $12 million in one day this year, organizers said.