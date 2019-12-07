× Reports: Norvell agrees to leave Memphis, become Florida State head coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers football head coach Mike Norvell has accepted an offer to be the next head coach at Florida State University, according to multiple reports.

After rumors swirled all week, ESPN reports Norvell has agreed to a deal from Florida State to be the Seminoles’ next head coach.

Norvell dodged all Florida State-related questions following the Tigers’ 29-24 win over Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference Championship game Saturday.

Norvell’s buyout for terminating his contract early at the University of Memphis is just $500,000, a relatively low sum for high level college coaches.

Norvell is 37-15 in four years as the head coach at Memphis.

Florida State announced it will host a press conference Sunday at 11 a.m. to formally name its new head coach. The school has not yet confirmed if Norvell is that coach.

There are no details yet released about Norvell’s reported deal with Florida State.

After Saturday’s victory, Memphis is awaiting bowl placement. The Tigers will likely play in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, which is one of the New Year’s Six bowls.

In the post-game press conference before rumors broke of his departure, Norvell said he planned to coach the bowl game.