No. 15 Tigers rally to beat UAB for first road win of the year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Precious Achiuwa scored eight of his 14 points in the final four minutes to rally No. 15 Memphis past UAB 65-57 on Saturday.

Memphis trailed early and were down 40-26 at halftime.

The Tigers needed a 19-4 run over the final eight minutes to overcome the Blazers.

UAB didn’t relinquish the lead until freshman Achiuwa’s tip shot with 2:56 left put Memphis up 56-55.

UAB’s own sensational freshman, Jalen Benjamin, scored 17 points, but the Blazers lost their third straight game.

Memphis cranked up the pressure in the second half, and UAB finally cracked in the final minutes.