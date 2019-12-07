× Man detained after driving through St. Jude Memphis Marathon barricades

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was detained by police after driving a car through street barricades for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon on Saturday.

Memphis Police told WREG the incident happened in the Medical District at Madison Avenue and Orleans at 10:48 a.m.

The man was driving a Kia and drove through the barricades that were blocking the intersection for runners.

Bartlett Police were able to detain the man at Madison and Manassas.

Police have not released the man’s identity.

This story is developing, and WREG will provide new information as it becomes available.