Hinson leads Rebels in win over CSU Bakersfield

OXFORD, Miss. — Blake Hinson scored 23 points and Mississippi placed five players in double figures as the Rebels defeated CSU Bakersfield 83-67. Breein Tyree scored 20 points, Devontae Shuler added 15 and KJ Buffen and Khadim Sy had 10 points apiece for the Rebels.