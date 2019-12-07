Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis yells to his players in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama at the Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 62-57. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Hinson leads Rebels in win over CSU Bakersfield
OXFORD, Miss. — Blake Hinson scored 23 points and Mississippi placed five players in double figures as the Rebels defeated CSU Bakersfield 83-67. Breein Tyree scored 20 points, Devontae Shuler added 15 and KJ Buffen and Khadim Sy had 10 points apiece for the Rebels.