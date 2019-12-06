Whitehaven home mangled by drive-by gunfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance video captured the moments bullets burst into a Whitehaven home while a 62-year-old woman and two other people were inside Wednesday night.

As police try to catch those responsible for spraying the home with bullets, hoping someone recognizes the car from the video, people in the neighborhood say they're sick of all the violence.

Brian Rabb said there's been shootings like this before. He lives near the home off Fairley that now has shattered glass covering the porch, broken windows and the back window of a Kia blown out.

He said other homes and vehicles were hit, too.

"Everybody on this street was affected," Rabb said.

Rabb said he doesn't know any reason behind the violence.

"I don't know what started it," he said. "I know normally there is a reason for everything, but this many times — come on now. Whatever it was, I'm pretty sure it could've been settled by a conversation."

The lifestyle in the neighborhood is now changing. No one has been hurt yet, but Rabb doesn't want his children to play in the yard for fear they could be hit by random gunfire.

"Most of us that are over here, we own our homes," he said. "A lot of us talking about moving out because we ain't never had to deal with this type of violence."

He said he had a message to those responsible.

"If ya'll see me, man, calm down for real," he said. "Ya'll know we good over here."

If you know anything call CrimeStoppers at 901-528- CASH.