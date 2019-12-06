Two people arrested, three wanted after Oxford police uncover identity, credit card theft ring

OXFORD, Miss. — Two people were arrested and three more are at large in connection to what the Oxford Police Department has deemed a large-scale identity and credit card theft ring based in north Mississippi.

In November, officers received at least two calls from people saying that their names and credit card numbers had been used to more over-the-phone purchases at Oxford businesses. The crooks allegedly bought everything from furniture and building supplies to animals supplies and landscaping materials, police said.

In one of the cases, the person who came to pick up the fraudulently purchased items was a man identified by police as 25-year-old Colby Gulledge. He was arrested on November 27, but the investigation didn’t end there.

Further detective work led investigators to Karry Davidson of Shannon, Mississippi. While searching his home, authorities said they discovered several of illegally purchased goods.

Davidson was not home at the time and has since been able to evade authorities.

Two more search warrants were obtained and executed at the homes of Joseph Moore and Randell Moore of Ponotoc respectively on December 3. That’s where investigators said they found evidence of identity theft and credit card fraud involving victims from Oxford, Batesville, Aberdeen and Tupelo.

Joseph Moore was arrested but Randell Moore was not.

Evidence obtained from Joseph Moore’s home also led police to another suspect Audrey Souter of Pontotoc. She has also been able to evade police.

As of Friday, December 6, officers have obtained arrest warrants for Davidson, Randell Moore and Souter.

Authorities said they believe there are more victims out there in Mississippi and Alabama. If you think you are a victim, they said to talk to your local police department and tell them about this case.