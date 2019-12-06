Two arrested, six wanted for this summer’s violent protests in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been indicted and taken into custody in relation to violent protests in Frayser this summer following a man shot and killed by U.S. Marshals, and police said six more people have been indicted and are wanted.

Memphis Police said Derrick Stewart, 30, and Sonny Webber, 41, have been taken into custody without incident. Stewart is being charged with aggravated riot, and Webber is facing charges of aggravated riot and aggravated assault.

Six other people have been indicted by a grand jury in this case and are wanted by MPD. All six remain at large.

Derrion Childs, 19, is wanted for aggravated riot and aggravated assault.

Jashuan Hall, 18, is wanted for aggravated riot.

Karlando Clark, 37, is wanted for aggravated riot and aggravated assault.

Jamal Henderson, 29, is wanted for aggravated riot.

Dazjah Crump, 20, is wanted for aggravated riot and felony vandalism.

Darrin Askew, 22, is wanted for aggravated riot, aggravated assault and felony vandalism.

Police said investigators are still working to find and identify additional suspects in relation to this case.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Brandon Webber, 20, was shot and killed June 12 by U.S. Marshals who were attempting to arrest him in a robbery in Shelby County. They were called because the warrant was from another state: Mississippi. That shooting is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The incident set off violent protests in the Frayser neighborhood that injured several Memphis Police officers protecting the scene and made national headlines.

DeSoto County authorities say Webber drove to Hernando, Mississippi to buy a car June 3, then shot the seller and took the car during a test drive.