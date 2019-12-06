× Police: Three people arrested after aiding juvenile escapee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three more people have been arrested after police say they helped one of the teenagers who escaped from a Tennessee detention center.

Calvin Howse and three other juvenile inmates – Decorrius Wright, Brandon Caruthers and Morris Marsh – escaped from the Juvenile Justice Center in Nashville on Saturday, November 30.

Police said when Howse and Wright were taken into custody several days later, Howse had a cellphone on him. Information obtained from that phone proved that Howse was in contact with his mother, Danielle Horton.

She even assisted in getting him food and other items while with his sister Jasmine and cousin, Tyrone Anderson.

A family friend named Brandi Lyonn also allegedly allowed the teen to stay at her house while he was at large.

Horton, Anderson and Lyonn were all taken into custody and charged with being an accessory after the fact and facilitation of escape, WKRN reported.

An arrest warrant was issued for the sister.

The news of the arrests come just days after a 15-year-old girl was arrested for aiding Wright after his escape.

Teens escaped through the front doors

Earlier this week, authorities released security videos that showed the teens running undetected through the empty hallways of the facility and escaping through the front door.

The videos released by the Davidson County Juvenile Court show the teens — Wright, Howse, Morris Marsh and Caruthers — as they make their way outside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville. Three were shown wearing bright yellow vests.

The teens escaped the facility past the 9 p.m. usual bedtime when a staff supervisor left them cleaning an area inside the facility by themselves and went to a different floor to address a disturbance, the company managing the center said.

They entered an elevator that had been left open by a staff member, according to a statement from Davidson County Juvenile Court.

They were “able to convince a staff member to make a call to Master Control and request that the elevator be sent to the basement, which is an unsecured area youth are not permitted to access.”

The footage appears to begin moments after they exited an elevator that connects the secured area of the facility to a public area in the basement.

The teens are seen racing up the stairs to the main level of the facility. One of them briefly ran down the hallway away from the stairs before turning around to follow the others.

The group, still wearing their vests, continues running on empty hallways before they go through the glass front doors and down the front steps of the building.

Video from a camera outside the building shows one of them taking off his yellow vest and tossing it near the front entrance.

Authorities had said it was more than likely the teens had some assistance once they were outside but no one else other than the teens appears on the surveillance footage.

Youth Opportunity Investments, a private detention contractor which has managed the center since 2015, has fired three employees and suspended one for three days in reaction to the escape, the company said.

Two are accused in murder cases

Two of the teens were accused of murder in separate cases earlier this year.

Wright is accused in the February death of Kyle Yorlets, police said. Yorlets was a Nashville musician who was shot and killed when a group of five minors robbed him of his wallet and he refused to hand over his keys.

Marsh, 17, is accused in the April killing of Charles Easley, police have said.

Howse was arrested in November on charges of gun possession and auto theft, police said.