Police: Man intentionally strikes 74-year-old woman with car, robs her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released video of a man who they say intentionally struck a 74-year-old with his car and then robbed her.

On December 5, the victim was walking southbound on Gwynne Road when she said a man in a black Chevrolet Malibu struck her from behind. Video from the scene showed the impact sent the woman tumbling to the ground.

Instead of helping the victim, the driver got out and robbed her of her pink iPhone, police said.

The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Hospital but is expected to be okay physically.

Authorities said they are investigating this as an attempted first-degree murder case.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.