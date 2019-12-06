× Police: Man confesses to sex crime involving juvenile family member

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man reportedly confessed to a sex crime involving a juvenile family member.

Officers responded to a Raleigh home earlier this week and was told by the victim that 53-year-old Breck Howard got into bed with her and groped her chest and other private areas.

The accused was still on the scene when police took the child’s statement and was arrested.

Police said he later confessed to the allegations during an interview with investigators.

He was charged with sexual battery by an authority figure.