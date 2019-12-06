New hotel brings spunk, fun to Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new hotel that combines a little bit of spunk and fun opened its doors in Downtown Memphis.

WREG was among those in attendance as Moxy Memphis greeted the local community during its official opening.

“Memphis is a city of growth, in more ways than one, and we think Moxy Memphis will further anchor Downtown Memphis as an ideal place for travelers and locals to live, dine, work, and play,” said Greg Averbuch, founder and president of Summit Management Corporation. “Memphis has grit, and we look forward to introducing a little more play.”

The 119-bedroom hotel is located on North Front Street and has everything that you’d need for a good time. They’ve got pinball machines, shuffleboards foosball tables, ping-pong, bocce and fire pits. Their bar also doubles as their check-in desk.