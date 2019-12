× Mid-South man added to TBI’s Most Wanted list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list.

Leonard Porterfield is wanted by both Covington and Memphis police departments and is facing several counts including aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.