Man shot multiple times at North Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot multiple times at a North Memphis gas station Friday, and police are searching for the suspects’ getaway vehicle.

Memphis Police said a man was shot multiple times at about 5 p.m. at a gas station at 1414 Jackson Ave.

The man was taken by a private vehicle to Regional One Hospital and is listed as being in critical condition.

Police said the suspect or suspects left the scene headed east in a black newer model Infiniti with tinted windows.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.