× Reports: Suspect dead after active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fl. — The Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, has secured its gates following reports of an active shooter, according to a post on the station’s Facebook page.

“More information will be provided as it becomes available,” it said.

When CNN spoke to dispatch at the Naval Air Station, CNN was told, “We have an active situation right now.” The line was disconnected.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was an active shooter, it told CNN, “and it’s going on right now.”

Friday’s lockdown in Pensacola comes just two days after an active duty US sailor killed two civilian employees and injured another before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.