Family: 13-year-old killed in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy was killed following a shooting in North Memphis.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Looney Avenue on Friday around 11 a.m. Family identified the victim to WREG as 13-year-old Demont’e Johnson.

Johnson was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries, police said.

Johnson’s sister said he was shot in the chest and arm, but she said she doesn’t know why he was killed. She said she and her mother want answers.

Family members said Johnson recently moved back to Memphis after living with a relative in Jackson for a while, and his birthday is in four days.

No suspect information is available at this point.