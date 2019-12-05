Women accused of cashing $12,000 in fraudulent checks

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office released photos of two women accused of stealing thousands by fraudulent means.

Deputies said the women cashed several checks using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license. They have been spotted at five Mid-South Patriot Banks and reportedly got away with at least $12,000.

The suspects were seen driving a blue Kia Sportage with a stolen license plate MG0043.

If you know who they are or see them, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or (901) 222-5600.