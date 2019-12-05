× Woman accused of stealing $360k from northeast Memphis business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after police say she stole thousands from her former employer.

On Wednesday, officers were called to Diversified Builders on Crestview Drive where they met the complainant. He claimed that he was going through his year-end books when he started noticing discrepancies.

Based on current bank records alone, he claimed that Elizabeth Osborn had embezzled more than $360,000 from the company. The complainant said he’s still waiting for his bank to send him older records to determine exactly how much was taken.

It’s unclear how long Osborn had worked for the company.

Osborn was taken into custody on Wednesday, at which time she reportedly admitted to the crime. She was charged with theft of property and forgery.