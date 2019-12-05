Shots fired over spot at Memphis gas pump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who they say thought a spot at a Berclair gas pump was worth shooting over.

Investigators said the incident happened when the man went to a gas station on Summer at North Perkins and started arguing with another driver who pulled up to the same pump at the same time.

Police said the argument spilled into the convenience store, where the man continued to yell at that other driver.

The confrontation ended back in the parking lot when investigators said the man pulled a gun and fired shots at the other driver as he pulled away. His vehicle was hit, but he wasn't.

The incident happened several weeks ago around 8 p.m., but police just released surveillance photos of the suspected shooter and the truck he was driving Thursday.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.