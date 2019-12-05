Mississippi university to waive tuition for teacher professional development course

In this June 12, 2013 file photo second-grade teacher Vickie Boudouris goes over a an English work sheet with her students at the Cordova Villa Elementary School, in Rancho Cordova, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

HATTIESBURG, Miss.  — A university in Mississippi is waiving tuition for a professional development course in an effort to combat the state’s teacher shortage.

William Carey University said in a statement the course can be used to renew a Mississippi Educator License. It begins in January and lasts five weeks, news outlets reported.

The class will be taught online, Dr. Teresa Poole told WHLT-TV. Poole says anyone can apply but preference will be given to practicing teachers and those who have licenses that are about to expire. There is a $85 application fee.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 8 and the course begins the following Monday.

