× Memphis officer sues city for violating his civil rights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer has filed a $3 million dollar lawsuit against the city claiming his supervisor and others violated his civil rights.

Officer Marc Henderson claimed Colonel Darryl Sheffield interfered with his marriage by sending officers to “check on him.”

During one incident, Henderson claimed he was handcuffed, placed in the back of a patrol car and taken to a mental health facility for an evaluation on Sheffield’s orders.

Henderson said he can no longer trust his commanding officers and that his reputation at the Memphis Police Department has been injured.

We’ve reached out to department for comment. We’ll let you know what the department has to say when we hear back from them.