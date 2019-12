× Man attempts to rob downtown Memphis bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man tried to rob the Bank of America branch at Main Street and Peabody Place in downtown Memphis, police said.

The man came into the bank around 3 p.m. Thursday and wrote a note asking for $20,000, police said.

He insinuated that he had a weapon and threatened to shoot everyone up.

The suspect ran north on Main Street without getting any money. Police think he may have gotten into a vehicle.