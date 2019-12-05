Live at 9: Winter Arts 2019 & battling con artists

Winter Arts 2019

With holiday shopping in full swing you may be on the hunt for something extraordinary and unique. If you are, Winter Arts is a holiday market featuring hand-crafted works from some of the region’s top artists.

One of those skillful masters is luthier and furniture marker Phillip Stafford, as well as musician Keith Sykes.

Facebook: Winter Arts 2019 event page

Facebook: Keith Sykes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Staying ahead of scammers

Con artists are upping their game for the new year and anyone can be at risk if you're not careful. Christopher Gerold with the North American Securities Administrators Association is working to make sure you stay ahead of scammers and any investments that appear too good to be true.