ECS picks up their first state title since 2005 with win over CPA

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — ECS went for their first state title since 2005 on Thursday.

The Eagles took on the CPA Lions from Nashville in a rematch of their week one victory.

In the first quarter, ECS went on the move, and Jaylen Greenwood shook off CPA defenders left and right, breaking tackles all the way to the end zone.

The Eagles retook the lead at 10-7.

But CPA came up with a quick answer. The Lions’ Cade Law connected with Josh Roper over the middle for six points to put CPA back up 14-10.

Then in the fourth quarter, ECS put together a championship drive capped off by a 1-yard Jacob Hatcher punch-in.

ECS went on to win the DII-AA state title 17-14 over CPA.

This title marks the fifth state championship in program history.