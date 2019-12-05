× Arkansas suspect winds up in hospital after shootout with store manager

HELENA- WEST HELENA, Ark. — A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a local store manager and his son early this morning wound up in the hospital after the victim fought back.

WREG was told the store manager and his child were opening up Jordan’s Kwik Stop on Sebastian Street around 6:30 a.m. Thursday when an armed individual forced them inside. The man demanded money at gunpoint, but he didn’t get away with anything, police said.

The store manager grabbed a gun himself and shot the suspect twice during a shootout.

The suspect ran from the scene, but eventually showed up at the Helena Regional Hospital. From there, he was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, authorities have not identified the suspect.