Woman pulls gun on McDonald’s employees over jelly/ketchup mix-up

Posted 8:29 am, December 4, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:15PM, December 4, 2019
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman is facing felony charges after police say she pulled a gun on McDonald's employees over condiments.

On Nov. 25, three employees told authorities that they were working at the McDonald's at 1959 Whitten when Asia Vester ordered in the drive-thru line. She received her food, but then allegedly became upset when she was given ketchup instead of jelly.

Words were reportedly exchanged, and that's when the 20-year-old suspect allegedly pulled out a gun. She pointed it at the employees before driving away.

Police were able to obtain video of the incident and developed Vester as a person of interest in the case. She was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Local McDonald's management referred WREG to their corporate office. We left McDonald's corporate a message but have not heard back.

Vester is now out on bond and is due in court next Wednesday.

