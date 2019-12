× Vols roll over winless Florida A&M Rattlers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. –John Fulkerson scored 15 points to lead five Tennessee players in double figures as the 21st-ranked Volunteers trounced winless Florida A&M 72-43 for their 31st consecutive home victory.

Tennessee owns the longest active home winning streak of any Division I team.

The Volunteers haven’t lost at home since falling to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes moved within one win of 700 career victories.