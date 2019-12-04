× Vols’ Jennings suspended

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. –The Southeastern Conference has suspended Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings for the first half of the Volunteers’ bowl game. The penalty is for an incident during Tennessee’s 28-10 victory over Vanderbilt last week. Vanderbilt punt returner Justice Shelton-Mosley was heading out of bounds with just over three minutes left when Jennings hit him. Video showed that as Jennings’ right cleat hit Shelton-Mosley’s head as the receiver was getting up after the play. No penalty was called on the play. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says a video review by the league office showed Jennings had committed a flagrant personal foul.