× Trial date could be set Wednesday in Lorenzen Wright murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After months of hearings and delays, we could finally learn whether Billy Turner will face trial in the Lorenzen Wright murder case.

Turner is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning for an update and the judge could set a trial date at that time.

The trial was initially scheduled to begin in September but was delayed because of new evidence.

Turner’s co-defendant Sherra Wright took a plea deal in July and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2010 shooting death of the basketball star.

We will be streaming the proceedings live on Facebook and WREG.com.