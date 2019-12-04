Students report suspicious man near Raleigh middle school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Raleigh middle school students reported a suspicious man to police as they were walking home.

A school resource officer for Craigmont Middle School notified police about the strange behavior.

Two girls told police they were walking home Monday, saying a man began following them off Yale Road. It's unclear exactly how many girls told police about suspicious run-ins with the same guy but reports detail several occasions.

In one case the man asked for money outside of the school, another report says he asked a girl to get in his vehicle but the student never saw a car. Another case says he asked a girl to get into his car when she was at the Taco Bell not far from the school. In yet another case a student told the officer the man followed her to a nearby store. She said she ran away from him and lost him once she made it inside.

Parents we spoke with said they had not heard about the incident.

"A child should feel safe in this neighborhood and every neighborhood of Memphis," Velma Robinson Boothe, who walks in the area, said.

The description of the suspect is not listed in a police report.

We reached out to the district to see if the school is taking any precautions or warning students.

A spokesperson told us they are looking into the report.