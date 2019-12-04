× South Memphis Superlo draws big crowds to opening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The new Superlo Foods opened at Lamar and Airways on Wednesday, bringing fresh foods to a part of Memphis where options had been limited for nearly two years.

Lines of happy customers snaked around the store. Carts filled with fresh produce, bags and boxes too.

A few months ago city of Memphis and Kroger officials announced Superlo would be moving into the spot near Orange Mound after Kroger closed in early 2018. The building, worth about half a million dollars, was donated by Kroger.

Superlo, which is locally and family owned also recieved some financial help from the EDGE board as well as the city to reopen.

Erika Turner loaded down her car with bag after bag Tuesday. She said she has four children and lived nearby, but had to travel to buy groceries after the former Kroger at that location closed.

“It helps,” she said. “It’s right in the neighborhood. It’s convenient. So it’s right here.”

For others like Beulah Tate who walks to pick up her groceries it’s a welcome upgrade, especially considering it’s cold and the holidays are here.

Others say this will help senior citizens in the area.