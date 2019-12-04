× Shelby County considers banning gun shows at Agricenter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County commissioners are considering a resolution that would ban gun shows on county-owned property.

The proposal could have an impact on the annual gun show held at the Agricenter. That gun show is scheduled for Dec. 14 and 15, but would not be allowed next year if commissioners approve the resolution.

Representatives from the Agricenter were not present at Wednesday’s meeting. A committee vote on the resolution was tabled until January so Agricenter representatives could attend.

The resolution points out thousands of crimes in Shelby County are committed with firearms and states that gun shows “are the antithesis of promoting public safety and community peace and harmony.”

Commissioner Tami Sawyer sponsored the resolution, saying Knoxville and Nashville have done this already in light of the proliferation of gun violence.

A representative from the Tennessee Firearms Association of Shelby County spoke at the committee meeting, and said his group would oppose the resolution.

Few of the weapons used in violent crimes were sold at gun shows, he said. Gun shows also generate money for the county, and buyers are required to undergo background checks, he said.