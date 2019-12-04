× SCS to start optional, onsite lead testing for students next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County School District will begin optional, onsite lead testing for students beginning on December 10th, WREG has learned.

Letters were sent home with students earlier this week, district officers said.

The testing will take place at the 35 schools where lead was found in the water. Free lead testing is also available at the Shelby County Health Department.

“We are so appreciative of the Shelby County Health Department for making this happen for those parents who may not have transportation to go downtown or to a health clinic,” SCS spokesperson Jerica Phillips said.

The Shelby County Commission approved an additional $80,000 for impacted students and staff to be tested.

SCS took 3,500 samples, and about 60 samples, or about 2%, came back above the EPA threshold.

That lead was found in drinking fountains and faucets. SCS said all contaminated sources have been shut off.

This process should be completed within the next three months.