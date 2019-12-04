× Salvation Army: Plenty of angels still need to be adopted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army needs your help making sure our friends and neighbors in the Mid-South have a good holiday.

The Angel Tree program is set to wrap up this Friday, December 6, but there are plenty of angels that still need to be adopted.

You can select an angel by clicking here.

Once you get all of the gifts, they can be dropped off at the following locations: