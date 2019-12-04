Salvation Army: Plenty of angels still need to be adopted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army needs your help making sure our friends and neighbors in the Mid-South have a good holiday.
The Angel Tree program is set to wrap up this Friday, December 6, but there are plenty of angels that still need to be adopted.
You can select an angel by clicking here.
Once you get all of the gifts, they can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Carrefour at Kirby Woods: 6685 Poplar Ave. (drop off: 10a-6p) located in the back corner of the “L” shaped building
- Kroc Center: 800 E. Parkway South (drop off: 9a-5p)
- Purdue Center: 696 Jackson Ave. (drop off: 9a-5p)