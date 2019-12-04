× Police: Woman pulls gun on McDonald’s employees over jelly/ketchup mix-up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman is facing felony charges after police say she pulled a gun on McDonald’s employees over condiments.

On November 25, three employees told authorities that they were working at the 1959 Whitten location when Asia Vester ordered in the drive-thru line. She received her food, but then allegedly became upset when she was given ketchup instead of jelly.

Words were reportedly exchanged and that’s when the 20-year-old suspect allegedly pulled out a gun. She pointed it at the employees before driving away.

Police were able to obtain video of the incident and developed Vester as a person of interest in the case. She was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.