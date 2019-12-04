Pass It On: A holiday blessing for a young man in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For this segment of Pass It On, WREG's Tim Simpson decided to do things a little differently.

"I'm on Germantown Parkway, a very busy artery of traffic here in town, but I'm going to put up the Pass It On sign today--haven't done this in about a year. Let's just see what kind of story we end up with."

He was met with a lot of honking and waves, but initially no one stopped.

"Maybe I need to do some more hand gestures. There we go. We need more than honkers though. We need helpers."

After a little while he had a taker.

"Do you know someone who needs some help?"

"Yeah. Well I have a friend who just lost his job."

Our playmaker is Keana and she told us about her friend Christ who needs some help.

"I know it's the holiday season, I saw you guy's sign and I would love to Pass It On."

"So he's got a little part- time gig going on right now?"

"Yes sir, he does like shopping and orders and stuff like that."

Tim grabbed the Pass It On Cash and counted out $300 from WREG and $300 from our anonymous donor. He also added an additional $5 that a kind gentleman handed him on the street to help out.

Keana then called Chris, and two minutes later he was on the scene, not knowing what was about to happen.

"What's up Chris? How are ya?"

Keana counted out the cash, which was met with laughter and joy.

This surprise was well timed.

"So will this money help you out?"

"A lot, A lot."

"It's an unexpected blessing, isn't it?"

"It really is."

Chris was very humbled by this act of kindness.