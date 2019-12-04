Mid-South pilot makes emergency landing on Mississippi interstate

POTTS CAMP, Miss. — A Collierville man walked away relatively unharmed after an emergency landing on a Mississippi interstate overnight.

According to initial reports, the pilot – identified by a source as Doug Woods of Collierville – was flying from Tupelo, Mississippi to Olive Branch when he experienced engine trouble. He was forced to make an emergency landing on Interstate 22 near Potts Camp.

Video from the scene showed the plane was discovered upside down in a ditch on the side of the highway.

Miraculously the pilot sustained only minor cuts to his nose and stomach, and was even able to walk to the ambulance without assistance. He was then taken to Collierville Baptist Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to inspect the aircraft on Wednesday to determine what went wrong.