Man shot in Orange Mound, suspect unknown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital fighting for his life Wednesday after a shooting in Orange Mound, and police do not know who is responsible.

Memphis Police said officers were at the shooting scene around 7:40 p.m. at 816 Maywood.

One man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police do not yet have any suspect information.

Anyone with any information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.