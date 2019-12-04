Man robbed and shot while walking home from store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cedric Jones left his Frayser home last night and went to the store, but he came back covered in blood.

"I came out of my back room, and he was on the floor saying he'd been shot," his aunt said. "We don't understand why something like that happened. He walks to the store every night."

This time, Jones left around 9 p.m. and went around the corner to EZ Express at Dellwood and Steele. He told police he was walking back when two men robbed and shot him twice in the arm and once in the stomach.

In pain, but able to get up, the 33-year-old made it back to his house on Ridgecrest, where he collapsed in the living room. His cousin helped slow the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

"I'm still trying to figure out how he made it from up there with three shots in him," his aunt said. "Everybody I've seen on TV get shot, they fall down. He walked on around here to the house."

Jones is recovering in the hospital while police search for the two men who robbed and shot him.

Officers spotted two men matching the suspects' descriptions at a nearby apartment complex Tuesday night, but they got away after hopping a fence and running into the woods.

His family members hope the suspects are caught soon. They can't believe something like this happened to a loved one they affectionately call "Little Ced."

"He don't bother nobody. He stays to himself, mostly," his aunt said. "I think he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time."