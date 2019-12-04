× Jackson State University lockdown lifted after reported shooting

Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi reported an active shooter on its campus Wednesday, prompting a campus lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted about half an hour later, with the university saying the campus was no longer under a threat.

According to a tweet from the university’s verified account, the suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord license plate number MAC 0214.

Jackson Police said on the department’s Twitter account that a male was wounded in a shooting just after 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lynch Street, which is in the area of the JSU campus.

Police said the victim’s condition was unknown and there was no motive or suspect information available.

A JSU spokesperson said the person shot was not a student.

