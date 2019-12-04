× ECS looks to bring home it’s first state title since 2005

CORDOVA, Tenn. — As the only area team left standing in the high school playoffs, ECS hopes to end their season the same way they started it and that’s with a win over CPA.

“It definitely gives them motivation as well as us. I know both of us have gotten better, it’s going to be a measuring stick of who’s gotten better, I guess you would say,” said Austin Hill.

Led by DII AA Mr. Football, Austin Hill, the Eagles have rolled through the post season, outscoring their opponents 103-40. Returning to the finals for the first time since 2012.

“All the credit goes to these seniors, they lead the locker room, they lead practice, they lead off the field, they lead their academics, it’s just an exciting group,” said Trey Adams.

“There is nothing more you could ask for from a football team from a senior class, said Hill.

But the Eagles still have work to do.

“We are going to have to be physical and pay great attention to detail, if we do both of those things we’ll see what the outcome is Thursday afternoon, said coach Adams.

“I think just flying around to the football on defense, defense wins championships. Unbelievable effort and physicality is going to win the game,” said Hill.

And Wednesday, the Eagles were sent off in style, as ECS held a pep rally before the players loaded the bus.

So it all comes down to this game Thursday. ECS taking on CPA for the state title. The Eagles trying to win their first championship since 2005.