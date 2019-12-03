× WREG, Salvation Army team up for Day of Ringing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On this Giving Tuesday, WREG and the Salvation Army are working to raise money for the Red Kettle campaign.

WREG’s Shay Arthur and Tim Simpson will be ringing the little red bell at the Hobby Lobby at 1991 Exeter Road in Germantown from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. respectively.

Every dollar donated Tuesday will be matched by Hillwood Properties and an anonymous donor up to $30,000.

Starbucks coffee will also be available to those who stop by Tuesday morning.

If you can’t stop by in person, you can also make a donation to the Salvation Army online. Just click here.