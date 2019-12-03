× Worker falls from under-construction Oxford water tower

OXFORD, Miss. — A contractor was airlifted to a Memphis hospital after falling from an under-construction water tower in Oxford.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill said the worker fell from the city’s new water tower being constructed behind Kroger around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Tannehill said the man who fell from the tower was an employee of Phoenix Fabricators and Erectors, which has its home office in Avon, Indiana.

The worker was taken by helicopter to Regional One Hospital in Memphis, Tannehill said.

There was no information yet available on the contractor’s identity or condition.